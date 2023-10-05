German exports down 1.2% in August, supplies to Russia lose 0.5%

BERLIN, October 5. /TASS/. Exports from Germany totaled to 127.9 bln euro in August, down by 1.2% compared with July and by 5.8% compared with August 2022, the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden reported.

The volumes of trade with Russia decreased again as well, as exports to Russia equaled 0.7 bln euro in the reporting period, down by half a percent month-on-month and by 36.1% year-on-year.

Imports of Russian goods amounted to 0.2 bln euro in the period, which is 23.4% lower than in July 2023, and 93.7% less than last August.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned earlier a reduction in exports as one of the reasons of economic problems in the country.