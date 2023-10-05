Export of fuel from Russia to be banned as long as it is necessary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Exports of diesel and gasoline from Russia will be banned as long as it is necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that no deadline has been set.

"The government has repeatedly noted that there is no deadline here. The ban will persist as long as it is necessary. As soon as this necessity disappears other measures will be considered," he said when asked when the ban might be lifted.

The Russian cabinet introduced the temporary limitation of gasoline and diesel fuel exports on September 21 to stabilize the domestic market. The ban is indefinite and its term will depend on market saturation and the results of this measure, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said earlier.