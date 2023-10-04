Hungary, Slovenia to build pipeline to receive LNG from Italy — Hungarian Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, October 4. /TASS/. Hungary has entered into an agreement with Slovenia on the construction of a pipeline between the two countries, through which it will be possible to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) that arrives at Italian seaports.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto and Slovenian Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy Bojan Kumer signed a memorandum of understanding on this project in Budapest.

"In accordance with this agreement, within two years we will build an interconnector linking our pipeline systems, through which we will be able to transport 440 million cubic meters of natural gas per year in both directions," the Foreign Minister said at a press conference. Szijjarto noted that the amount of investment from the Hungarian side in this project will amount to 75 million euros.

"The connection of the Hungarian and Slovenian gas pipeline systems will make a significant contribution to improving the security of Hungary’s energy supply and will provide us with access to the Italian gas market, which has been inaccessible until now, so that we will have new sources of LNG, in addition to the terminal in Croatia," Szijjarto said.