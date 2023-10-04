Putin, Prime Minister of Bangladesh to take part in fuel delivery ceremony at Rooppur NPP

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin together with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take part in the ceremony of delivery of nuclear fuel to the Bangladeshi Rooppur nuclear power plant, the Kremlin press service announced.

"On October 5, the President of the Russian Federation, together with the Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, will take part via video conference in a ceremony marking the delivery of Russian-made nuclear fuel to the first power unit of the Bangladeshi Rooppur nuclear power plant," the statement says.

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is building the nuclear power plant on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed in 2011. The nuclear power plant will consist of two power units with a total capacity of 2,400 megawatts.