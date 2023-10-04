Effect from lower electricity supplies to China to be minimal — Russian Energy Minister

ASTANA, October 4. /TASS/. Lower exports of electricity to China will have a minimal effect for consumer prices in the Far East, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters.

"I believe such deviations will be minimal. The balance of interests of the exporter and consumers should be found," Shulginov said. "We are looking for a balance, to achieve minimal profitability for Inter RAO and provide for the opportunity of reducing the price for Far East consumers," the minister noted.

Electricity supplies to China reached record high 4.7 bln kWh as of the end of 2022.