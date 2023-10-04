Share of payments in national currencies between Uzbekistan, Russia up to 55% in 1H

KAZAN, October 4. /TASS/. The share of payments in national currencies between Uzbekistan and Russia rose to 55% in the first half of 2023, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach said at a joint meeting of the Uzbek-Russian and Russian-Uzbek business councils.

"We continue moving in the direction of payments in national currencies. <…> Mounting exports and imports should be backed by payment mechanisms. We are confident that payments in national currencies in particular, the use of national, independent of third, external, not always loyal participants of financial regulation, the system of financial payments should exist. And we are building it with our colleagues from the Republic of Uzbekistan. The share of payments in national currencies rose to 55% in the first half of this year from 45%," he said.

The joint meeting of the Uzbek-Russian and Russian-Uzbek business councils took place as part of the third forum of transregional cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan held on October 4 in Kazan.