Trade turnover between Uzbekistan, Russia growing in 7M 2023

KAZAN, October 4. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia gained 14.5% over seven months of 2023, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Dmitry Volvach said.

"Our trade turnover moved up further by 14.5% in terms of prices over seven months of this year, following the champion level of the last year. If we take physical volumes, our physical volumes gained almost 40%, with the rise in exports and in imports," the official said.

Mineral products exports surged by almost 61%, food exports - by almost 5%, chemicals exports - by more than 20%, while deliveries of metals and lumber are stable, the deputy minister said. "Regarding imports from the Republic of Uzbekistan, textiles supplies are growing significantly, by more than 25%. Foods [imports increased by] 35%," Volvach noted, adding that imports of machinery and motor vehicles are on the rise.