CPC to pump record-high oil volume for export in 2023

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) can pump record-breaking 63.7 mln metric tons of oil for exports in 2023, the pipeline operator said.

"According to forecasts, oil throughput volumes in this year can amount to 63.7 mln metric tons of oil, which will be above the record of 2019, when 63.3 mln metric tons of oil were shipped for exports," the company said.

About 48.2 mln metric tons of oil were shipped to 441 tankers at the CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk from the year start until October 3, Deputy CEO of CPC-K Kairgeldy Kabyldin said. The company handled 48 tankers and was 211,000 metric tons above the shipment plan for September. "Comparing to September 2022, CPC shipped 1.4 mln metric tons more at the marine terminal during the indicated period of that year," the senior executive said.