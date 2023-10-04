Russian budget to receive over $5 bln worth of additional oil and gas revenues in October

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget may receive 513.48 bln rubles ($5.1 bln) worth of additional oil and gas revenues in October, according to a statement released on the Finance Ministry’s website.

"Additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget are projected at 513.48 bln rubles in October 2023. The deviation of virtual oil and gas revenues from the expected monthly amount of oil and gas revenues amounted to -114.76 bln rubles in September 2023," the statement reads.

Daily purchases of foreign currency and gold under the fiscal rule will equal 18.12 bln rubles ($182 mln) from October 6 to November 7, the ministry added.

"The amount of funds allocated for purchases of foreign currency and gold totals 398.72 bln rubles. Transactions will be carried out from October 6, 2023 to November 7, 2023, respectively, with daily purchases of foreign currency and gold equaling 18.12 bln rubles," the ministry said.

The Russian Finance Ministry resumed FX sell operations in the domestic FX market under the new fiscal rule mechanism on January 13, 2023. Purchase and sales transactions of foreign currency are carried out by the Bank of Russia on the domestic market in the currency section of Moscow Exchange in the ‘Chinese yuan-ruble’ instrument.