Authorities discussing partial lifting of fuel export ban — Russian Energy Minister

ASTANA, October 4. /TASS/. The topic of partial lifting of the fuel export ban is being discussed at all levels so far, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters.

"The topic is being discussed at all levels so far. When decisions are approved, they will be posted," the minister said on the sidelines of the Energy Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana.

Authorities are reviewing systemic measures for the market, Shulginov noted. "Decisions will be made public in the near time," he added.