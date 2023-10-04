MD Medical to obtain primary listing at Moscow bourse

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. MD Medical, the management company of the Mat I Ditya (Mother & Child) clinics chain, intends to obtain the primary listing status at the Moscow Exchange, the company said.

"The MD Medical Group of Companies reports plans to change the status of listing at the Moscow Exchange to the primary one by registering the prospectus of existing GDRs with the Bank of Russia," the company said.

The procedure of changing the listing at the Moscow Exchange will not require further action from holders of global depositary receipts (GDRs) of the company. GDRs remain authorized for trading in the regulated market of the Moscow Exchange, the company noted.

MD Medical comprises 53 medical facilities, including ten multidiscipline hospitals and 43 outpatient facilities in twenty-seven regions of Russia.