Avtovaz sales in Russia up 1.8-fold in September to 36,200 cars

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Sales of Avtovaz in Russia rose 1.8-fold in September 2023 year-on-year to 36,200 cars, the auto manufacturer said in a statement. Month-on-month growth amounted to 8.7%.

Sales in January-September 2023 totaled 242,600 cars, up by 96% year-on-year.

"In September 2023, 36,231 passenger and commercial Lada cars were sold in Russia, up by 8.7% compared with August 2023, which is the best result in the past two years," the statement reads.

Despite the elevated sanctions pressure, the production of Lada cars in Q3 2023 increased 1.7-fold compared with Q2 to 118,000 units. In September, output gained 17% month-on-month to almost 47,000 cars.

Lada Granta remained the best-selling model in September, with sales up by 48.4% in annual terms to 19,900 units.