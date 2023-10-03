Trading on Moscow Exchange markets rises by 67% to $1.25 trillion in September

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The total trading volume on the Moscow Exchange markets in September 2023 increased by 67% and amounted to 124.1 trillion rubles ($1.25 trillion) in comparison with 74.3 trillion rubles ($746.7 bln) in September 2022, the trading platform said on Tuesday.

Positive dynamics of trading volume were demonstrated by all exchange markets: the derivatives market (an increase of 87.5%), the stock market (+85%), the foreign exchange market (+65.1%), the money market (+63.1%) and the bond market (+21.7%). The volume of transactions in the precious metals market increased 3.8-fold.

The trading volume on the stock market in September increased by 58.7% year-on-year and amounted to 3.978 trillion rubles ($40.02 bln). The volume of trading in shares, depositary receipts increased by 85% and reached 2.713 trillion rubles ($27.3 bln). The volume of trading in corporate, regional, and government bonds increased by 21.7% and amounted to 1.265 trillion rubles ($12.73 bln).

In September, 77 bond issues were placed on the Moscow Exchange stock market for a total amount of 2.866 trillion rubles ($28.84 bln), including the placement volume of overnight bonds for 2.451 trillion rubles ($24.66 bln).

Trading volume on the derivatives market increased by 87.5% and amounted to 8.9 trillion rubles ($89.56 bln). The volume of trading on the foreign exchange market increased by 65.1% to 32.2 trillion rubles ($324.04 bln), the volume of trading in spot instruments increased by 27.9% and reached 10.2 trillion rubles ($102.64 bln).

Trading volume on the money market increased by 63.1% to 76.5 trillion rubles ($769.85 bln).

The volume of trading in precious metals (spot and swap) increased 3.8-fold and amounted to 49.9 bln rubles ($502.42 mln), including the volume of gold trading - 49 bln rubles ($493.36 mln) (8.3 tons), silver - 0.9 bln rubles ($9.06 mln) (12.2 tons).