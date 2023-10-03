Kremlin staying neutral about progressive income tax scale

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin will not take a position on the bill setting a progressive taxation scale for personal income tax until discussions take place in relevant committees of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"It would not be proper for us to take a position before the people’s representatives hold their committee discussions," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, answering a question about whether such an initiative makes sense at this time.

"That’s why at this point, it is premature to speak about the Kremlin’s position," he added.