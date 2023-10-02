SCO forum in Astana to discuss region's energy security

ASTANA, October 2. /TASS/. Participants in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Energy Forum, which will be held on October 3-4 in the capital Kazakhstan, will review methods to ensure the region's energy security, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov said at a press conference.

"On October 3-4, under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, the Energy Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will take place in Astana within the framework of Kazakhstan Energy Week - 2023 and the XV Eurasian Forum KAZENERGY," Smadiyarov stated.

According to him, the forum will be attended by the chiefs of relevant departments from SCO member states, as well as observers and dialogue partners. "The heads of delegations will discuss strategic approaches to the development of energy cooperation within the SCO and will consider the possibility of making specific decisions to ensure the region's energy security," he added.

Previously, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy said that the government was creating a SCO energy plan at the initiative of President of the Republic Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The document will outline the major directions for future cooperation among organization members in this area until 2030.