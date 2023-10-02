Venezuela's vice president to attend Russian Energy Week — parliament speaker

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will come to Moscow to participate in both the Russian Energy Week on October 11-13 and the High-Level Commission, President of the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez Gomez said.

"Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will be in the Russian Federation during the Energy Week and the High-Level Commission," he said at a meeting with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow.

The Russian Energy Week will be held in Moscow on October 11-13. As in previous years, the venue will be the Manezh Central Exhibition Center. The main events of the program are scheduled for October 11-12.

The Russian Energy Week is one of the most important international platforms for discussing the latest trends in the development of the modern fuel and energy complex. The event is traditionally held at the highest level with the participation of the heads of the largest companies in the energy industry. In 2022, more than 70 events were held within the framework of the forum with the participation of more than 270 speakers. More than 3,000 participants and media representatives from Russia and 83 foreign countries and territories attended the forum, which was organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Russian Energy Ministry, supported by the Moscow government.