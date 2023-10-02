Russia expects constructive dialogue from Mexico, Brazil on lifting anti-dumping measures

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia expects a constructive approach in the dialogue with Brazil and Mexico on the issue of removing anti-dumping measures on Russian products, Deputy Economic Development Minister Dmitry Volvach said at the first international parliamentary conference Russia-Latin America.

"We would love to expect a constructive dialogue on the issue of lifting a number of anti-dumping measures on Russian products by the Brazilian and Mexican sides. Those measures obviously hinder the development of mutual trade," he said, adding that bilateral discussion on the issue would continue.

Moscow welcomes the decision of the countries in the region not to join anti-Russia sanctions and "the constructive position on expanding cooperation with Russia and closest allies and partners," Volvach added.

"Russian business sees a source of goods that our consumer needs, food in the first place, in the region. We also see a deep and fast-growing market for local products and a promising area for investment," he noted.