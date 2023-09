DUBAI, September 29. /TASS/. Oman Air resumed daily flights on the Muscat - Moscow route from October 1.

"Oman Air is increasing the number of flights from Moscow to seven. From October 1, flights to Oman will be operated daily," the company said in its Telegram channel.

Oman Air is the flag carrier of Oman and is headquartered in Muscat. It flies to more than 50 destinations in Europe, Asia, and North Africa.