Flexible export duties on fish will not affect its exports — Fisheries Agency

ST. PETERSBURG, September 28. /TASS/. Introduction of flexible export duties on fish products will not affect the volume of their exports, head of the Federal Fisheries Agency Ilya Shestakov told reporters during the 6th Global Fishery Forum.

"As far as I understand, this will apply to all fish products, all types of fish. How much will this affect exports? I think not much. Our profitability of supplying fish for export allows us to pay this duty, we do not see anything wrong with it in terms of export volumes," Shestakov said.

He noted that due to the introduction of flexible export duties, the price on the domestic market will become more competitive.

Earlier, the Russian government announced the introduction of flexible export duties on some goods to protect the domestic market, which will apply to alcohol, tobacco, fish and dairy products, as well as sugar and cocoa. They will come into effect on October 1 and will be tied to the ruble exchange rate.

