Putin says external pressure triggered growth of Russian production

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. External pressure has become a strong trigger for growth of Russia’s own production, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that the time of new possibilities for development of regional economies has come in the country.

"The key factor for welfare of Russian families, increasing their income, solving demographic and social tasks is the development of regional economies, strengthening their professional, education, technological basis, the creation of new jobs. In this respect, now is obviously the time of new possibilities and new approaches," he said.

"External pressure has become a strong trigger for growth of our own production, for unlocking of own potential in various sectors," Putin added.