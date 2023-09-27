Russia’s retail trade turnover rises by 11% in August

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Retail trade turnover in Russia in August 2023 increased by 11% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 4.169 trillion rubles ($42.98 bln), while in January-August, retail sales increased by 3.7% to 29.907 trillion rubles ($308.32 bln), according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

"Retail trade turnover in August 2023 amounted to 4,168.7 billion rubles, or 111% (in comparable prices) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, in January-August 2023 - 29,907 billion rubles, or 103.7%," the statement said.

At the same time, the statistical agency clarified data on retail sales in April-July of this year. According to updated estimates, retail turnover in April increased by 8.2% in annual terms (the previous estimate was an increase of 7.8%), in May - by 9.6% (previously - an increase of 9.3%), in June - by 10.3% (previously - an increase of 10%), in July - by 10.8% (previous estimate - an increase of 10.5%).