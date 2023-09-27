Russia’s electricity generation rises by 1.9% to 90.6 bln kWh in August

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Electricity production in Russia in August 2023 amounted to 90.6 bln kWh, which is 1.9% higher than in August 2022 and 2.9% higher than in July 2023, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In particular, Russian thermal power plants in August reduced production by 0.3% in annual terms, but increased it by 6.1% compared to July to 54.6 bln kWh. At the same time, nuclear power plants increased their production by 4.5% compared to August 2022 to 17.6 bln kWh, and hydroelectric power generation increased by 8.1% to 17.8 bln kWh.

Renewable energy generation facilities produced 648 mln kWh of electricity in August (a decrease of 23.2% in annual terms).