Russia’s gas output rises by 14% in August

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia reduced natural gas production in by 12.7% January - August 2023 compared to the same period last year to 341 bln cubic meters, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, in August gas production increased and amounted to 39.2 bln cubic meters, which 1.4% more than August 2022 and 14.4% more than the level of July this year.

Production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over eight months decreased by 5.3% and amounted to 20.9 mln tons, in August production amounted to 2.2 mln tons (12% less than last year and 1.1% lower than in July 2023).

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russia in 2022 reduced gas production by 11.7% to 673.8 bln cubic meters, exports - by 30.7% to 170.6 bln cubic meters. At the same time, the Ministry of Energy expects a further decline in production in the country in 2023 due to the refusal of Russian gas by European consumers and the inability to immediately redirect flows.

Gas production in Russia in 2023 will decrease by 5% to 642 bln cubic meters, according to the forecast of socio-economic development of Russia for 2024 and for the planning period of 2025 and 2026 of the Ministry of Economic Development. At the same time, according to the baseline forecast, gas production in 2024 will increase to 666.7 bln cubic meters, in 2025 - to 695.4 bln cubic meters, in 2026 - to 707.5 bln cubic meters.