Russia’s coal output falls by 1.3%, to 34.1 mln tons in August

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Coal production of all grades in Russia in August 2023 decreased by 1.3% compared to August last year and amounted to 34.1 mln tons, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In particular, the output of hard coal of all types in August decreased in annual terms by 0.9% to 27.5 mln tons. At the same time, anthracite production increased by 0.4% to 1.9 mln tons, other hard coal - decreased by 0.2% to 17.4 mln tons, coking coal - decreased by 2.6% to 8.2 mln tons, and brown coal - by 3.1% to 6.6 mln tons.

Over the 8 months of 2023, coal production increased by 1.2% and amounted to 280 mln tons. Since the beginning of the year, production of hard coal of all types has decreased by 0.8% to 222 mln tons. At the same time, anthracite production increased by 6.9% to 18.1 mln tons, coking coal decreased by 4.4% to 66.1 mln tons, and the production of other hard coal amounted to 138 mln tons, which corresponds to production volumes in the same period last year. Brown coal production amounted to 58 mln tons, which is 9.4% more than a year earlier.