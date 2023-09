MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian stock market maintained weak dynamics with low investor activity on Tuesday.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index rose by 0.21% to 3,051.91 points and the RTS dollar index rose by 0.14% to 998.49 points.

The dollar increased by 0.07% to 96.31 rubles, the euro decreased by 0.007% to 101.98 rubles, and the yuan rose by 0.009% to 13.15 rubles.