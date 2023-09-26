Scientists find at White Sea coast untypical reed species

ARKHANGELSK, September 26. /TASS/. During studies of nature communities at the White Sea coast, scientists found an active spread of common reed at the coasts that are untypical for that species, press service of the Kenozero National Park said, adding the phenomenon may be explained by the higher temperatures in the White Sea.

"Common reed has been conquering the coast line very actively. It now joins various communities, where it is not typical. It spreads over spaces with sea plantain, grows with honckenya (sea sand grass) and lyme grass on the beaches. The reed at some locations grows to the height of 3.5 m, which indicates favorable growing conditions," the press service said.

Common reed normally grows along rivers, lakes in Russia, Europe, Asia, North Africa, North America and South America. The studies were conducted by expert of the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology Dmitry Moseyev, and Albert Bragin of the Kenozero National Park. The expedition was in the Onega Pomorie National Park near the eastern coast of the Unskaya Guba and the Krasnogorsky Rog Cape on the Dvina Bay coast.

The marine vegetation studies point to changes in structures and composition. "The appearance of such a species [as common reed] in the coastal vegetation communities is most likely due to an increase in water temperature in the Unskaya Guba, due to the active inflow and accumulation of biogens on the shores. Thus, we can see major changes in the coastal zone that require further studies," the press service quoted Bragin as saying.

These changes may affect fish resources, bird communities living in the national park. Scientists will continue working to determine the structures of biogens, suspensions, and on carbon analysis of soils and flora. Obtained results may show whether the coastal vegetation changes are related to climate change. Such works require modern instruments and methods.

During the expedition, the scientists found flora species new to the national park area.

About national park

The Onega Pomorie National Park was established in 2013. The park is located on the Onega Peninsula. It is surrounded by the Onega and Dvina Bays of the White Sea. The park preserves the untouched old-age massifs of the Northern taiga and the White Sea traditional lifestyles. In 2016, it was included into the Kenozero National Park.