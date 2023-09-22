Kremlin does not rule out lawsuits if profits from frozen Russian assets in US are taxed

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Lawsuits from the owners may follow if profits from frozen Russian assets in the United States are taxed, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Answering the question of how the Kremlin views the idea of withdrawing part of the profits from frozen assets in the United States, Peskov said: "Asset owners need to make their judgments on this matter from a legal point of view."

"If there is disagreement and a desire to challenge, then, of course, we will resort to lawsuits," he added.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that the US supports taxing profits generated by frozen Russian assets with a windfall tax. According to her, the US is negotiating this tax with the European Union.