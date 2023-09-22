Abandoning Russian oil creates risks for production of fuel in Bulgaria — Lukoil

SOFIA, September 22. /TASS/. Early abandoning of Russian oil may impair the operation of Lukoil Neftohim Burgas refinery in Bulgaria, the Russian oil major said following the intention of most deputies of the republic’s parliament to pass the bill on early abandoning of Russian oil refining.

"Early abandoning of exports of Russian oil threatens the stability of the operation of the largest refinery on the Balkan peninsula and it will create risks on the country’s fuel market," Lukoil said.

The company noted a coordinated plan for a gradual shift to alternative sources of oil, stressing that a 30-day period offered by MPs "is unrealistic and cannot fully guarantee the normal operation of the enterprise," and, consequently, maintained stable prices on the fuel market.