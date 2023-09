MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Sber plans to launch cross-border transfers in rubles to China to individuals this fall, a bank representative told reporters.

"Transfers in rubles to individuals to China will become available for Sber clients in the near future, in the fall," he said.

Business ties with China are developing fast, the bank noted, adding that the country is interesting for tourists as well. "We expect the transfer service to be demanded," the representative said.