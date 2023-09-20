Bank of Russia addressing introduction of digital currencies in international payments

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is working on introducing digital currencies in international payments with friendly countries, though "very serious political will of regulators and the leadership" of the friendly party is required for making such payments, First Deputy Governor of the regulator Vladimir Chistyukhin said.

"For using the digital ruble in international payments at the second, third or tenth stage after it is introduced here, the conjunction of operating systems of the Russian side and another one is necessary <…>. The issue is most likely about some friendly party that will be ready to work with us on this part. We will at least avoid super focused attention via Western banking systems in this respect. However, for doing this very serious political will of regulators and the leadership of those friendly countries is required to reach this mutual conjunction of those operating systems," he explained.

"We are making such proposals, the work is underway in this area, but probably practical solutions are complicated by the fact that as of today no one has launched the digital currency, which means we are speaking about theory, not practice," Chistyukhin added.