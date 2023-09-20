Museum of Arctic, Antarctic plans 8 exhibitions to Russian cities

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. The Museum of Arctic and Antarctic plans to organize eight exhibitions to Russia's various cities - from Vorkuta in the North to Azov in the south. The expositions will focus on the Polar exploration milestones and will be aimed at the youth audience, the museum's Director Natalia Petrova told TASS.

"Before the end of the year, we will make eight exhibitions," she said. "The busiest season begins - our expositions will travel to different parts of the country, from Vorkuta to Azov."

The first exhibition will open in the city of Azov on October 10. It will be dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Boris Chukhnovsky, one of the first Russian polar pilots. The exposition will tell about the Arctic's aerial exploration and will present the pilot's biography.

In November, an exhibition complex in Vorkuta will receive a colorful exposition dedicated to lost Arctic expeditions of 1912-1914. The exposition will focus on the most famous and tragic expedition to the North Pole led by Georgy Sedov.

The Russian Geographical Society will be the venue for an exhibition to mark the 110th anniversary of the Severnaya Zemlya Archipelago discovery. The exposition will be devoted to the world's first female leader of a polar station, Nina Demme. A book about her will be presented later on.

The Museum of Arctic and Antarctic will host visiting exhibitions - in November, it will show an exhibition from Norilsk dedicated to the city's development and outstanding people. In December, the museum and its partners will organize an exhibition on the role of deer in the life of the North's indigenous peoples. To mark the 150th anniversary of Franz Josef Land's discovery, the museum will open in St. Petersburg a big exhibition - at the museum and onboard the Krasin icebreaker, at the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, and at the children's library.