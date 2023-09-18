Russia reduces investment volume in US government securities to $29 mln in July

WASHINGTON, September 19. /TASS/. The volume of Russia’s investments in US government securities in July 2023 decreased by $4 mln compared to the previous month and amounted to $29 mln, according to published documents of the US Treasury.

In June, this figure reached $33 mln, in May - $36 mln, in April - $35 mln, in March - $77 mln, in February - $75 mln.

In July, long-term bonds in Russian investments accounted for $24 mln (in June - $27 mln), short-term bonds - $5 mln (in June - $6 mln).

Russia began to sharply reduce investments in US government debt in the spring of 2018 - in April their level decreased from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, in May - to $14.9 bln.

Meanwhile, Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities in July 2023 (about $1.1 trillion), China became second ($821.8 bln), with the UK in third ($662.4 bln).