Russian finance ministry negotiating avoidance of double taxation with UAE

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry is negotiating avoidance of double taxation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the next round of talks to be held in the coming month, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov told reporters.

"Yes, we are holding negotiations with [United] Arab Emirates," he said when asked a respective question. "Another round will take place in the coming month," Sazanov added.

Russia is only negotiating avoidance of double taxation with the UAE at the moment, he noted. "As of now yes. We have signed [an agreement] with Oman, which will now be submitted for ratification. We have completed negotiations with Malaysia, and now the process of negotiations with the UAE is underway," deputy minister said.