MOEX, RTS indices rise by 0.42-1.06% on Friday

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The trading session on Friday started with a moderate decline of 0.7% for the MOEX Moscow index, but after the publication of the decision of the Bank of Russia on the key rate, the figure turned to growth.

Thus, at the end of the day, the MOEX index rose by 0.42% to 3,152.53 points, the RTS dollar index rose by 1.06% to 1,029.15 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate fell by 0.54% to 96.81 rubles, the euro - by 0.86% to 102.93 rubles, and the yuan - by 0.74% to 13.25 rubles.