Russia has world's largest timber reserves — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia has the world's largest timber reserves, according to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Our country has unique natural resources and ranks first in the world in terms of timber reserves. How we manage this invaluable national treasure and maintain environmental balance affects not only today's welfare, but also the lives of future generations," Mishustin said.

Mishustin stated that forest conservation and restoration are one of the state's top priorities. "There are still many issues to be solved, including those related to the introduction of artificial intelligence, modern technologies, and equipment, the expansion of logistics corridors, the modernization of the fire protection monitoring system, and the training of qualified personnel," he stressed.