Rosseti not in talks to buy RusHydro grid assets — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Rosseti is not holding negotiations to acquire grid assets of RusHydro energy company in the Far East, CEO of the Russian energy grid holding Andrey Ryumin told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"This is the decision of the state as the shareholder. The shareholder will decide how it will manage the property. We made no initiative. We are not the party to discussions and are not in talks," Ryumin said.

It was reported in April that the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service and the Ministry of Economic Development are considering the issue of splitting RusHydro company into the power generating and power grid segments when including Far Eastern regions to the price zone of the wholesale energy market scheduled for 2024.