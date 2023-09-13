IEA expects significant market shortage of oil in Q4

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia's agreement to cut oil production and supplies until the end of the year will result in a significant deficit on the global market in the Q4, the International Energy Agency's (IEA) said in its September report.

According to the IEA, the Saudi-Russian partnership poses a significant challenge to oil markets. After oil prices were relatively stable in August, with volatility at multi-year lows, Saudi Arabia and Russia's decision to extend oil production and supply cuts by 1.3 mln bpd until the end of the year triggered a price surge of North Sea Dated to a 10-month high above $90 per barrel, the report said.

Russia extended the voluntary reduction in oil supplies by 300,000 bpd till the end of the year in early September, while Saudi Arabia chose to extend the voluntary reduction of oil production by 1 mln bpd for the same period.

