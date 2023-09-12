New strategy for development of Russian manufacturing industry greenlighted

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s government has passed a revised strategy for development of manufacturing industry by 2030 and the period through 2035, according to information released on the cabinet’s website.

In particular, the document sets the targets of increasing the share of manufacturing industry in the structure of GDP to 15.45%, the manufacturing activity index by 55% compared to the base year of 2019, the number of companies involved in technological innovations from 28% to 45%, as well as doubling the physical volume of investments and labor efficiency in the sector.

"One of the key aspects [of the strategy] is the focus on reaching technological sovereignty," the cabinet noted.