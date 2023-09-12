Sino-Russian trade to hit $200 bln in 2023 ahead of schedule — China’s Vice Premier

BEIJING, September 12. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and Russia will reach the $200 blm mark this year ahead of schedule, China’s Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing said.

"In the first eight months of this year bilateral trade turnover between China and Russia reached $155.1 bln, which is 32% higher than in the same period last year," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. "We have all reasons to suggest that the task set at the top level to bring it to $200 bln will be reached this year ahead of schedule," Zhang Guoqing added.

According to figures provided by the General Administration of Customs of China, exports from China to Russia soared by 63.2% in January-August to $71.8 bln, while supplies from Russia to China gained 13.3% in the period to $83.3 bln.

Russian and Chinese leaders have set the task of bringing trade in goods and services to $200 bln by 2024. Putin said in February that the task could be fulfilled ahead of schedule.

