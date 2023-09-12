Passenger traffic on flights to Russia’s Far East has to rise to 4 mln people per year

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to increase passenger traffic on domestic flights in the Far East to at least 4 mln people per year by 2030.

"I think it would be right to set the bar so that by 2030, passenger traffic on domestic flights in the Far East will increase to at least 4 mln people a year," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer; TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.