Demand for local products and services needs support — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Demand for local products and services must be supported, for example, through fairs and exhibitions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The main task here is to make our brands more recognizable <...> It is necessary to support demand for local products and services. For example, through exhibitions and fairs," he said.

