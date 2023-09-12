Putin believes it is safer and better for business to invest capital within Russian

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that investing capital in Russia is safer and better, he said during a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I've already spoken to our entrepreneurs, many of whom have been subjected to undue pressure from individual partners. And, of course, it is safer and better to invest money in Russia," he said.

Putin urged business owners to invest in both large-scale, ambitious projects as well as local "but just as important projects of urban development and tourism" within the country.

The confiscation of Russian enterprises' assets overseas is completely out of hand and Russian businesses must understand that it is safer to work in Russia, he noted.

