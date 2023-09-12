Salmon catch in Russia exceeds 580,000 tons by September 11, 2023 — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian fishermen caught more than 580,000 tons of salmons as of September 11, 2023, up 2.4 times year-on-year, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters.

"By September 11, 2023 Russian fishermen had caught more than 580,000 tons of salmons, an increase by over 14% compared with the same period in 2021, and 2.4 times higher than last year," he said.

Around 600,000 tons of salmons are expected to be caught in the country by the end of the year, which may become the second-highest result after the record 2018, the minister added.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.