Novatek says investment decision on Murmansk LNG to be taken in 2024

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Novatek may take an investment decision on the Murmansk LNG project in 2024, while the decision on the Obskiy LNG project may be expected in the first half of next year, Chairman of the Management Board Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Yamal LNG [produces] 20 mln tons, Arctic LNG-2 [produces] 20 mln tons. I expect an investment decision on Murmansk LNG to be made next year, which will add 20 mln tons. On Obskiy LNG [an investment decision] will be made in the first half [of 2024], with two lines [to be build there], 3 mln tons each, or around 6 mln tons in total. This means we will reach 65-66 mln tons in 2023," he said.

