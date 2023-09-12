Putin lauds Elon Musk as outstanding personality, businessman with talent, initiative

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin described US entrepreneur Elon Musk is an outstanding personality and an active, talented business leader, in remarks at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which Vladivostok is hosting on September 10-13.

Taking questions at a plenary session of the EEF, the Russian leader said: "As regards private entrepreneurs, Elon Musk is, without question, an outstanding person. This should be acknowledged, and, I think, this is universally acknowledged throughout the world." "He is an active and talented businessman," Putin added.

The Russian president noted that Musk has achieved success in a wide range of fields, "including with US government support." "We, for our part, also intend to promote this [type of space-related] work, and Roscosmos (Russia’s state-owned space corporation - TASS) has already made a decision that has been approved by the government [to encourage private investment in space exploration]," Putin said.

According to him, private capital has already been invested in the space industry. "And quite successfully, at that," he added.