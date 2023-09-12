Wages in Russia rising, but remain modest — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian citizens' wages, particularly real wages, are steadily rising but remain modest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Our peoples’ wages are rising today. Indeed, real wages are increasing this year, as are the population's actual earnings. But, in general, they remain modest," he said.

He also added that there are no "good" or "very good" ways to fighting inflation, but the situation must not be overlooked. "There are no good or very good decisions here. There are some difficult choices to be made. They must, however, be made in a timely manner. So far, both the Bank of Russia and the government have done an excellent job," the president said.

