Far East has opportunities for exponential growth of mining sector — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The subsurface exploration maturity in the Far East is just 35% and there are opportunities for exponential growth of the mineral resources mining industries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The subsurface exploration maturity in the Far East stands at 35% at present in average cross the regions. Do you take me? Just 35% of explored subsurface. It evidences all opportunities are still in place for exponential growth of mining industries, including kinds of raw materials in short supply, strategic ones, required in the economy of the future," the President said.

This it "not merely the guarantee of resource sovereignty of the country but is also the basis for production of new materials, micro electronics and promising energy sources, for advancement of domestic eco-friendly and environment conservation technologies and scientific developments, and for creation of new jobs," the Russian leader added.