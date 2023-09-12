Germany’s Fraport to withdraw from Pulkovo Airport’s capital — VTB

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Germany-based Fraport has plans to sell its stake in the Pulkovo Airport, VTB Bank CEO Andrey Kostin told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The bank is also the airport’s shareholder.

"The Germans will withdraw. They did not want to do that for a long time but they have to," Kostin said. "Everyone having airports in Russia" are interested in having a stake in Pulkovo, he added.

"I think we will decide on that by the end of the year," he added.