Russian budget may run surplus in 2024 — presidential aide

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget may run a surplus in 2024 in certain circumstances, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with RBC TV channel on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"As I have already said we may even have a surplus budget next year in certain circumstances," he said, adding that budget surplus is also expected in Q3 2023.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.