Russia exports agriculture products worth $2.9 bln from Far East in January-August 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russia exported agriculture products worth $2.9 bln in January-August 2023, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters.

"The share of the Far East in Russia’s exports is quite high. Last year exports from Far Eastern regions totaled $5.5 bln in money terms. In the first eight months of this year [exports amounted to] $2.9 bln already, while in absolute terms we gained almost 30% year-on-year," he said.

Fish is the basic commodity exported from the Far Eastern region, with China being its key consumer, the minister added. "Considering the current situation, supplies to Japan and South Korea have decreased slightly, though they still persist," he noted.

That said, other countries have also appeared that are interested in supplies of fish products from Russia’s Far East, including Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Iran, Patrushev said. "I suggest that the volumes to those countries will only rise," he stressed.

